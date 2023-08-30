Lagos govt to partner NIM on human capital development — Hamzat

The Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave the assurance during a courtesy call by a delegation of the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), led by the Registrar, Mrs Taiwo Olusesi, to the Alausa, Ikeja seat of power.

Hamzat assured NIM of the state government’s collaboration in building and improving human capacity within the civil service.

He said the government was always open to positive partnership.

According to him, capacity building of any workforce is the bedrock of development and effective service delivery.

He charged the institute on providing quality training for civil servants, adding that the state had different ministries and agencies that required different skills.

“As such, the training cannot just be generic, it must be specific to the needs of the different ministries, agencies and departments, so that the staff can benefit immensely.

“We will support and work with the Institute, but the collaboration must be better in terms of the quality of human capacity development and sharpening of staff to achieve a better result,” Hamzat said.

The deputy governor, therefore, tasked the institute on designing curriculum that would meet the specific needs of the ministries, departments and agencies to achieve effectiveness.

Earlier, in her remarks, Olusesi stated that the institute sought better collaboration and to be more involved in the activities of the state government.