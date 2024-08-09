ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Govt to create committee to control sales of herbal drugs on social media

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee became necessary because the govt is concerned by the ease of access, proliferation of unregistered and potentially harmful herbal medicines marketed online.

Unregistered herbal drugs [ClimaxNewsHub]

Afolabi Solebo, the General Manager of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), said that the setting up of the committee was the highlight of its visit to the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB) on Friday.

Solebo added that both LASCOPA and LSTMB also planned to raise public awareness of the dangers of unregistered herbal drugs. He said that the committee became necessary because the government was concerned by the ease of access and proliferation of unregistered and potentially harmful herbal medicines marketed online.

“In agreement with the Traditional Medicine Board, we are planning campaigns to educate consumers about the dangers of unregistered herbal drugs.

“As well as the importance of purchasing products from reputable sources. We also aim to provide a platform for consumers to report suspicious products and vendors,” the LASCOPA boss said.

Solebo emphasised the need to curb the rampant sales of unregulated herbal drugs, saying that it posed significant health risks to consumers.

“We have noticed the rampant sales of unregistered herbal medicines, particularly on social media platforms.

“This visit aims to address the proliferation of unregulated herbal medicines and to foster collaboration between the two agencies to ensure the safety and well-being of Lagos residents.

“The rise in the number of unregistered herbal drugs being sold on social media platforms is alarming.

“Also, the ease of access to these unregulated products poses significant health risks to consumers.

“Many of these products have not undergone the necessary safety evaluations, and their efficacy is often questionable.

“This not only endangers public health but also undermines the credibility of genuine traditional medicine practitioners,” Solebo stated.

The LASCOPA boss added that its concerted effort aimed at safeguarding public health and maintaining traditional medicine standards in Lagos State, therefore, ensuring a safer marketplace for all consumers.

Babatunde Adele, the LSTMB Registrar, welcomed the initiative and expressed the board’s readiness to collaborate with LASCOPA. He highlighted the importance of regulating traditional medicine to ensure public safety.

“We are committed to upholding the integrity of traditional medicine in Lagos State.

“By working closely with LASCOPA, we can strengthen our regulatory frameworks and take decisive action against those who flout the rules.

“Our goal is to protect consumers and promote the use of authentic and safe herbal medicines,” Adele added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

