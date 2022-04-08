Lagos govt to complete NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ikorodu soon

Megwa said that acquisition of land for the camp, its fencing and erection of structures on it were indications that the camp would be ready soon.

“If I know Lagos State Government and the way it does its things, give it six months and the NYSC will move to the permanent orientation camp.

“The temporary orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja can barely accommodate 1,600 corps members.

“The new orientation camp will have about 20,000-accommodation capacity with other structures in place.

“Then, Lagos State will have a second to none ultra-modern orientation camp in Nigeria,” he said.

Megwa said he was excited and felt fulfilled, having had the privilege to head NYSC in Lagos State.

“It has been successful, and I want to sincerely thank our dear governor and Lagosians at large,” he said.

He noted that Lagos was a centre of excellence and commercial nerve centre.

He said this explained why corps members deployed to Lagos were nicknamed Excellent Corps Members.

Megwa said that many corps members who passed through orientation programmes in Lagos under his administration had been employed, become employers of labour, creating wealth and contributing to the nation’s gross domestic product.

“We are able to achieve a lot.

Trainings and Skill Acquisitions and Entrepreneurship Development Programmes we expose corps members to, during orientation, are paying off.

“The greatest achievement is that we built the spirit of unity in diversity among corps members whereby they see and approach themselves as brothers and sisters.

“This is the message that NYSC is preaching by bringing youths from different parts of the country under one umbrella.

“This will help us to get to the destination which we are looking for in this nation,” he said.