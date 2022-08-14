Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

How it started: A tweep with the username, Tony Montana, had shared a video clip of Obi from a studio conversation in which the former Anambra State Governor was commenting on the state of the nation.

Commenting on the ongoing ASUU strike, Obi claimed that the only university that's not on strike today is the Anambra State University and that was all down to what he did during his time as the governor of the state.

The presidential candidate said, "And they are coming every four years to give you 5,000, 10,00, do you want to continue like that or do you want your gratuities and pension paid as and when due.

"The lecturers who are not paid, the students who are not in school, it's for them to decide.

"You are talking about what I did... the only university that's not shut down today is the Anambra State University because of what Peter Obi did," said Obi.

Lagos govt reacts: Reacting to the video, Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, quoted the original tweet with a comment to counter Obi's claim.

He said, contrary to the former governor's claim, there are other universities who are still in session despite the ASUU strike.

Akosile said, "Dear Mr. @PeterObi, why do you lie with ease? there are several Universities that aren’t on strike- Lagos State University @LASUOfficial, Kaduna State University, Kwara State University, Rivers State University, Osun State University, Kogi State University etc are in session."