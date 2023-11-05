ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt seals Ogba City Mall, Ajah market over waste disposal offences

News Agency Of Nigeria

The action was carried out by a combined enforcement team of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (LASTMA) and Lagos Government Special Environmental Corps (KAI).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs of LAWMA, Folashade Kadiri, on Sunday in Lagos.

Kadiri said that shanties and illegal traders’ structures around the Ajah BRT corridor and the Ajah Jubilee Bridge were also cleared by the enforcement team.

Commenting on the development, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the enforcement was a continuation of the administration’s onslaught on filth and indiscriminate waste disposal by markets and business facilities across the state.

“We are stepping up action on this administration’s zero tolerance for filth and reckless waste disposal by traders and business facilities.

“We have continuously warned business owners to expect action if they refuse to do the needful to sustain the environment,” he said.

The commissioner said that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration would not relent in the pursuit of the lofty objective of the overriding public good.

Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the zero-tolerance campaign was a continuous one, advising markets and business stakeholders to take steps to ensure clean and hygienic premises.

“For the umpteenth time, we are encouraging all business owners and markets to shun filth and put measures in place to guarantee responsible waste disposal in their places of operation,” he said.

Gbadegesin, who said that enforcement action would reach the doorsteps of defaulters, urged them to play by the rules.

