Lagos Govt reiterates commitment to empowering rural women in the State

Lagos commissioner added that rural women had always been the backbone of societies, contributing significantly to agricultural productivity.

Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (Credit: Leadership News)
Cecilia Bolaji Dada, Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (Credit: Leadership News)

Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) said this at a programme organised by the ministry on Monday, to commemorate the International Day for Rural Women, in Epe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is marked every October 15 globally, to celebrate rural women. The theme for the 2023 International Day for Rural Women is “Rural Women Confront Global Cost-of-Living Crisis”.

Dada said that rural women had always been the backbone of societies, contributing significantly to agricultural productivity, food security, and sustainable development.

She said: ”We join the rest of the world to celebrate the rural women in recognition of the critical roles, and contributions, they play towards improving the agricultural, nutritional, socio economic growth and the eradication of rural poverty in Lagos State.

“The global food system hinges on the daily work of rural women which contributes to at least 50% of the workforce and yet they still suffer gender inequality, less access to land, among others.

“Rural women are farming specialists, entrepreneurs, caregivers, and community leaders, making invaluable contributions to the well-being of their families and communities.

“it is essential to acknowledge that rural women face unique challenges and are disproportionately affected by the global cost-of-living crisis.”

According her, empowering rural women is not just a moral imperative, but also a critical step towards achieving sustainable development and eradicating poverty.

“As a government, we remain committed to amplifying these efforts and ensuring that rural women are provided with the necessary tools and resources to confront the cost-of-living crisis,” she added.

The commissioner said that WAPA, through its various programmes, had provided support to rural women across the state to empower them economically. She said that such support include education and training, access to funds, women agricultural programmes, as well as access to technology and information

Through the ministry of women affairs and poverty alleviation, we will continue to implement programmes and initiatives aimed at empowering rural women economically.

“WAPA will not rescind on every activity that gives rural women a voice and representation in decision-making processes, especially in promoting gender equality .

“We have put up so many advocacies in virtually all interior communities in Lagos, areas like Epe, Ese-Offin, Ilashe, Ibeshe, Irewe, Tabon-Tabon, Natty, Village , Ikorodu and Badagry, to empower rural women,” she stated.

NAN reports that women at the programme had access to free medical checkup on breast cancer, cervical cancer, blood pressure and random blood sugar test.

