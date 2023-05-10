Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

The government also demolished fences on new project sites encroaching on waterways and other parts of the estate, including some that were toked from previous enforcements.

Toking is a process of partial demolition to compel compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki led the enforcement team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oki was accompanied by directors and other senior officials of LASBCA, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and the Lagos State Taskforce.

While enforcing compliance, the general manager told some residents that he was sealing buildings that were without approvals and others built beyond approved setbacks.

Oki advised some residents to go for regularisation, and others to visit LASBCA and sister agencies for requisite approvals.

A scuffle ensued at 306 Close where a security guard resisting re-sealing of the property he guarded, slapped a director.

The guard was subdued, apprehended and the house resealed while other houses with broken seals where access was denied had their gates cut down and fresh seals applied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general manager condemned the action of the residents, describing it as “the height of lawlessness”.

Recall that on May 5, the enforcement team sealed four buildings.