The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

News Agency Of Nigeria

While enforcing compliance, the general manager told some residents that he was sealing buildings that were without approvals and others built beyond approved setbacks.

General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr Gbolahan Oki (middle). [NAN]
General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr Gbolahan Oki (middle). [NAN]

Recommended articles

The government also demolished fences on new project sites encroaching on waterways and other parts of the estate, including some that were toked from previous enforcements.

Toking is a process of partial demolition to compel compliance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki led the enforcement team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oki was accompanied by directors and other senior officials of LASBCA, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority and the Lagos State Taskforce.

While enforcing compliance, the general manager told some residents that he was sealing buildings that were without approvals and others built beyond approved setbacks.

Oki advised some residents to go for regularisation, and others to visit LASBCA and sister agencies for requisite approvals.

A scuffle ensued at 306 Close where a security guard resisting re-sealing of the property he guarded, slapped a director.

The guard was subdued, apprehended and the house resealed while other houses with broken seals where access was denied had their gates cut down and fresh seals applied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general manager condemned the action of the residents, describing it as “the height of lawlessness”.

Recall that on May 5, the enforcement team sealed four buildings.

It also toked and resealed projects whose earlier seals were broken to continue construction works.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

Lagos govt begins 4-week free anti-rabies vaccination campaign

Lagos govt begins 4-week free anti-rabies vaccination campaign

Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen