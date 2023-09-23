ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt postpones introduction of HPV Vaccine

News Agency Of Nigeria

Human Papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted disease that causes cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases such as skin and vaginal warts.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi [LASG]

A new date for the introduction of the HPVV campaign will be announced later.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement by Filade Olumide, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, LSPHCB, on Friday.

“The State Government regrets any inconveniences that may occur as a result of the postponement. As soon as a new date is communicated to Lagos, members of the public will be informed accordingly,” the statement quoted Abayomi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Human Papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted disease that causes cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases such as skin and vaginal warts.

About 19 per cent of women initiate sexual intercourse by age 15 thereby increasing the risk of HPV infection, the NDHS, report 2018 says.

“Nigeria’s HPV vaccine introduction for girls of the targeted age nine to 14 years will potentially prevent 71,000 deaths annually.

“HPV vaccination at an early age is highly important as it provides the best protection. The objective of the HPV vaccination is to give all eligible girls injectable HPV vaccine into the arm, for protection against cervical cancer.

“Schools, churches, mosques, primary health centres, hospitals, outreach posts, markets, gated estates & other designated posts within the community have been earmarked as vaccination centres.

“In view of this, we solicit with all parents, guardians’ community leaders, pastors, and imams to ensure that all eligible girls are vaccinated during the campaign.

“Please note that routine immunisation services will also be available at the Primary Healthcare Centres all over the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the State during the HPV vaccination campaign.

“The HPV vaccine is free, safe, highly effective and a lifesaver,” the statement said.

For enquiries, residents of Lagos state are to contact the Primary Health Care Department of their Local Government/Local Council Development Area or any Primary Health Centre close to one.

“ Please avail yourself of this information and share it with others,” the statement said.

