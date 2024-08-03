ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt intervenes in rape case involving ARM Pension employee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said her ministry was collaborating with the police to ensure justice for the victim, saying that Lagos State had zero tolerance for domestic and gender violence.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecilia Dada [wapa]
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecilia Dada [wapa]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Mrs Cecilia Dada, made this known on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Dada said beyond detaining and prosecuting the accused executive director who was already in Police custody, WAPA was concerned about the emotional and psychological state of the victim.

She said WAPA was already making efforts to get help for the victim who it was said had locked herself up and had refused to pick up calls to speak to anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the Lagos State Government got in touch with the company immediately after it got wind of the rape allegation to help the rape survivor.

The commissioner said that the company confirmed to WAPA that they got a psychologist to counsel the lady and also got a private investigator on the matter which was already with the police.

The commissioner said her ministry was collaborating with the police to ensure justice for the victim, saying that Lagos State had zero tolerance for domestic and gender violence.

“We have tried to get in touch with the woman but she has not answered anybody’s calls.

“Though, the man is already in the Police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I am sure that the Police will charge him in court once they are done with their investigations.

“Our counsellors and our social workers have tried to get in touch with her. Although we were not able to get her the company assured us that they have gotten a psychologist to counsel her,” the commissioner said.

Dada assured that the state government would follow up on her and ensure that the victim received the necessary help that would help her overcome the trauma.

The rape victim had called for the arrest of the accused executive director in a report to ARM Pensions Managers Ltd.

She alleged that the director drove her to a hotel after an office party hosted by the firm and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the male colleague had spiked her drink before abducting her and having “penetrative sexual intercourse” with her at a popular hotel on Chevron Drive, Lagos.

She said she only realised that she was in a hotel after waking up and noticed her private parts were sore and bruised and her clothes in a pile.

“I lost total memory of every conversation and activity. My last memory of the night was 7:30 p.m. and my entire memory was wiped out which was unusual even for someone who might have drunk excessively which l didn’t.

“The next thing I knew was that l woke up and realised I was in a room fully undressed. I looked around and realised it was a hotel.

“I found my clothes in a pile along with my wig, phone and handbag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I checked the time, it was around 3:00 a.m. My private parts were sore, bruised and painful.

“I have also formally reported this incident to the Head of HR, who is my boss, the Managing Director and another executive director,” she said.

She requested the Lagos State Government to help take her case up fully and ensure that the predator who tried to ruin her life and other accomplices be prosecuted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Tinubu to address Nigerians Sunday as nationwide protest continues

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

Protesters threaten to storm Lagos streets from Monday if…

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

No life lost in Katsina during protests — Police

Lagos govt intervenes in rape case involving ARM Pension employee

Lagos govt intervenes in rape case involving ARM Pension employee

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

APC alleged of plot to hijack hunger protest in Edo

APC alleged of plot to hijack hunger protest in Edo

Military wants media to stop giving undue publicity to protesters

Military wants media to stop giving undue publicity to protesters

Rivers protesters accost Gov Fubara's convoy, insist he must address them

Rivers protesters accost Gov Fubara's convoy, insist he must address them

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Oyo TESCOM adjusts recruitment exam dates over planned nationwide protest

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

You need to be fair - Minister says planned protest unfair to Tinubu's govt

Kwankwaso’s nursing college graduates 36 professional nurses . [Twitter:@KwankwasoRM]

This govt messing things up but protest may lead to chaos, Kwankwaso begs Nigerians

Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, and President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu mourns Ifeanyi Ubah, prays for his family and Anambra State