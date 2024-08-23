Lagos govt diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry carriageway reconstruction

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the diversion which would commence from Aug. 26, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2025, would be in sections to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

He added that the first section of the reconstruction covering the stretch of Durbar Junction, Badagry Bound (on both toll lanes and service lanes), would start Aug. 26 to Sept. 30, 2024.

He advised motorists to use the following alternative routes while the first section was ongoing.

“Traffic going to Badagry from Lagos, (repair on the toll lane): traffic inward Badagry from Lagos on the toll lane will be diverted to the service lane at 100 meters (subject to site condition) away from the proposed repair location.

“And to exit the service lane back to the toll lane 100 meters (subject to site condition) away from the Durbar Junction to continue their journeys,” he said.

Osiyemi said that for traffic going to Badagry from Lagos, (repair on the service lane): Traffic inward Badagry from Lagos on the service lane would be diverted to the toll lane at 100 meters away from the proposed repair location.

He added that it would exit the toll lane back to the service lane 100 meters (subject to site condition) away from Durbar Junction to reach their desired destinations.

He said that traffic inward Badagry from Durbar Road would be diverted to Fagbems Road inward Apple junction to link Festac Road.

He noted that after, traffic would head towards Alakija Road to access Lagos-Badagry Express Road to continue their journeys.

Osiyemi while calling for the understanding of motorists noted that motorists on the other side from Badagry would have a through traffic inbound Lagos.

He also assured that the Lagos State traffic management officers would be on the ground to coordinate vehicular movement along the axis.