LASG diverts traffic at Ikeja along for pedestrian bridge demolition this weekend

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement in Lagos. Osiyemi said the diversion would be between 12 midnight and 4:00 am daily. He said the diversion enabled the demolition of the old pedestrian bridge by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

He said from the Ile Zik bus stop up to the Conoil Petrol filling station on the Oshodi-bound side of the road, only one lane would be available to motorists, to ensure safety.

“Traffic diversion will not affect motorists on the Dopemu/Abule Egba bound side of the road during the course of the demolition.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to manage vehicular movement and minimise inconveniences,” the commissioner said.