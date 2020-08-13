The agency’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Thursday, said that the demolition was carried out on Wednesday.

According to Taofiq, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said that the demolition became imperative following the degradation of the environment by miscreants and illegal traders in the area.

“Relevant stakeholders, including Alhaji Musa Muhammad Dogon Kadai, the Sarki of Agege, were notified before the demolition of the illegal shanties and kiosks took place.

“The Mosque has been sealed for over four months due to an attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Task Force by some worshippers, while enforcing the lockdown directives.

“The area has since become a security threat to residents and members of the public because the surroundings of the mosque have been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders,” he said.

Taofiq assured members of the public of the agency’s responsibility to enforce both the Lagos State Environmental Law and the Lagos State Traffic Reform Law inline, with the Sustainable Development Goals of the state government.