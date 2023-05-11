The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos Govt arraigns Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate for alleged terrorism

Bayo Wahab

When the charges were to him, Nwajagu pleaded not guilty.

Chief Fredrick Nwajagu. [Punch]
Nwajagu was arraigned on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, before the state high court sitting Tafawa Balewa Square on nine counts which include “attempt to do acts of terrorism, participation in terrorism, meeting to support a proscribed entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism and preparation to commit an act of terrorism, preferred against him by the state government.”

The 67-year-old man was arrested in April following a viral video, in which he threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to protect Igbo businesses and properties in the state.

In the video, Nwajagu said, “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilise for that. We have to do that. We must have our security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our security before they will come, they will know that we have our men there. I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words, let my words go viral. Igbo must get their right and get a stand in Lagos State.”

The state government said the defendant violated the provision of sections 403(2) and 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

However, when the charges were to him Nwajago pleaded not guilty.

The judge adjourned till July 4 for the commencement of his trial.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

