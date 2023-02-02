ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt announces travel advisory for Lagos City Marathon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced a travel advisory due to Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, scheduled to hold on Saturday.

athlete running at the Lagos city Marathon
Oladeinde said that the race would be in two categories with different “Start Points” and distances to be covered.

“The first category of the Access Bank-Lagos City Marathon covers 42 km and would commence from National Stadium Underbridge on Funsho Williams Avenue and would go through Barracks Ojuelegba.

“The marathon will continue on the main carriageway, Dorman Long Bridge at Fadeyi on Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro, Anthony to Gbagada, Third Mainland Bridge, Osborne Road, Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road, Falomo Roundabout, Bourdillon Road ,Cable Bridge (Ikoyi – Lekki Link Bridge), Admiralty Way, Lekki First Roundabout, Lekki Tollgate, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Akin Adesola Street, Bishop Oluwole Street, terminating at Eko Atlantic City."

He said the second category of the race covers 10 km, and starts from Durosimi Etti, Lekki Phase 1 and shall connect Lekki First Roundabout, Lekki Toll-Gate, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Akin Adesola Street, Bishop Oluwole Street terminating at Eko Atlantic City (Finish Point).

“Hence, motorists and commuters plying these roads are hereby informed of the necessary closure of these routes in order to protect the runners and preserve the integrity of the event.

“Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge inwards Lagos Island from 6:45 a.m., to 2: p.m.

“Alaka Service lane by Alaka Estate will be closed from 5:a.m., to 7:30 a.m.

“National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dormanlong Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6:a.m., to 8:a.m.

“From Anthony to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki will be closed from 6:30 a.m., to 8:30 a.m., from Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from 7:a.m., to 2: p.m.” Oladeinde said.

He said that motorists from Ikeja and environs heading to Victoria Island should go through Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi, Funsho Williams and Eko Bridge.

The Transport Commissioner said that motorists from Badagry, Mile 2, and environs going to Lagos Island should go through Apapa, Orile to link Eko Bridge.

“Motorists from Mainland, Surulere and environs should avoid Masha Area and National Stadium, but could link Lagos Island through Iponri/Iganmu and Eko Bridge,” he said.

Oladeinde said that motorists coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environs could link Lagos Island through Ojota-Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue and Eko Bridge.

He said that motorists from Okota, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to Lagos Island should go through Mile 2, Orile to Eko Bridge.

“Motorists from Sango-Otta going to Lagos Island should go through Mushin, Funsho Williams Avenue (old Western Avenue) to Eko Bridge

“Motorists coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki and environs should use the Alternative Route to Ikoyi/Victoria Island (from Ikate to Ikoyi: take Freedom Road Admiralty Road, Cable Bridge (Ikoyi Link Bridge) and connect destination OR Nike Art Gallery, Iru, Victoria Island).

“Motorists from Ikoyi to Mainland can use Alfred Rewane Road (old Kingsway Road), Osborne Road, Third Mainland Bridge OR Awolowo Road, Obalende Bridge, Third Mainland Bridge,” he said.

The commissioner said that all adjoining streets and feeder roads leading to marathon dedicated routes shall be temporarily closed to traffic to ensure a hitch free exercise and guarantee the safety and security of the athletes.

