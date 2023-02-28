ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt adopts online payment, registration into model colleges

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has adopted online payment model for registration and screening test into its model colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recommended articles

According to him, the registration which has already started will end on May 5.

Adebayo said that the process was in line with the state government’s policy to ensure seamless payment and access to its services.

“This is to inform the public, especially parents and guardians, head teachers and school owners that the mode of payment and registration will be online.

“The process will be available through a self-service platform; applicants will not be required to be physically present at the examination board for payment or registration,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director said that the process would afford every applicant opportunity to create a profile account, pay and complete partial or full registration for intended service.

He urged applicants to adhere strictly to the guidelines and procedures for the payment and registration as stated in the portal.

“For applicants to access the Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal, kindly login into https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng, then explore new stress free payment and registration process by clicking on SCREENING TEST/ MODEL COLLEGES,” he said.

Adebayo further said that the entrance examination would be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

”The examination will hold from May 30 to June 2, at various designated CBT centres across the state.

”Only Primary six of public and private schools are eligible for the test. Registration fee is N10,000 and late registration will attract additional N5,000 as penalty,” he said.

The director added that only successful candidates who met the required cut – off marks would be offered admission into any of the model colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

NHRC condemns killing of 10 law enforcement agents during elections

Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

Finally, INEC declares Labour Party candidate as winner of FCT senate seat

Alim Abubakre: The Nigerian-born British expert training global leaders

Alim Abubakre: The Nigerian-born British expert training global leaders

No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

No violence recorded during Saturday’s elections in Ogun – Police

Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

Court convicts company of stealing €29m from NPA

Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

Northern youths hail Buhari’s commitment to credible elections

Ikpeazu becomes 7th governor to lose senatorial election

Ikpeazu becomes 7th governor to lose senatorial election

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

Supreme Council of Shariah calls for calm as tensions boil over election

Supreme Council of Shariah calls for calm as tensions boil over election

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

IrokoTV CEO, Jason Njoku and APC House of Reps member, Akin Alabi.

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections