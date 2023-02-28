Lagos Govt adopts online payment, registration into model colleges

According to him, the registration which has already started will end on May 5.

Adebayo said that the process was in line with the state government’s policy to ensure seamless payment and access to its services.

“This is to inform the public, especially parents and guardians, head teachers and school owners that the mode of payment and registration will be online.

“The process will be available through a self-service platform; applicants will not be required to be physically present at the examination board for payment or registration,” he said.

The director said that the process would afford every applicant opportunity to create a profile account, pay and complete partial or full registration for intended service.

He urged applicants to adhere strictly to the guidelines and procedures for the payment and registration as stated in the portal.

“For applicants to access the Lagos State Examinations Board’s portal, kindly login into https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng, then explore new stress free payment and registration process by clicking on SCREENING TEST/ MODEL COLLEGES,” he said.

Adebayo further said that the entrance examination would be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

”The examination will hold from May 30 to June 2, at various designated CBT centres across the state.

”Only Primary six of public and private schools are eligible for the test. Registration fee is N10,000 and late registration will attract additional N5,000 as penalty,” he said.