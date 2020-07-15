Medical doctors in Lagos State have suspended the three-day warning strike they started on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The doctors have agreed to return to work on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

This development was announced in a statement on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, by Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo, the Chairman, Medical Guild Representative Council.

According to Sodipo, the doctors agreed to suspend the strike after holding a virtual meeting with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oba of Lagos, HRM Oba Rilwan Akinolu, and other stakeholders.

The statement reads, “The 3 days warning strike should be suspended and work resume by 8am on Thursday 16th July, 2020.

“The officers committee should continue to engage relevant government agencies on all the issues that precipitated the strike action.

“The officers committee should call for congress to update on the progress of negotiations.

“The government should demonstrate sincerity and commitment during the negotiation in order to avert unnecessary and preventable crisis in the health sector of Lagos state.”