Lagos State Government has again discharged five coronavirus patients, who have fully recovered from the infection.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the release of the patients in a statement on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu said a 10-year-old girl was among the patients, adding that they all tested negative twice before they were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

He said, “Dear Lagosians, yesterday I announced the discharge of one more patient from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to #COVID19.

“These 5 patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba.

While assuring Nigerians on the possibility of winning the fight against the pandemic, the Governor urged them to remain steadfast to curtail the spread.

He also advised Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients.

He said, “Although there is a strong indication that the State is winning the battle against #COVID19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread. I strongly advise that we continue to observe #Social_Distancing. Let us #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives.

“I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible”.