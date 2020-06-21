A total of 45 more coronavirus patients in Lagos State have recovered and discharged after testing negative twice to the virus, according to the state government.

The State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday.

He said that a total of 1,328 patients were now discharged from the isolation centres.

”Good people of Lagos, 45 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 18 females and 27 males, have been discharged from our isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 1 from Agidingbi, 1 from Lekki and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged today.

“This is after having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

”This brings to 1,328, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor restated that COVID-19 is real, while urging residents to continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing and hand hygiene principles to enhance the ultimate goal of a COVID-19 free Lagos State.