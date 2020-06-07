Lagos State Government says 42 more Coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged from the state isolation centres.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement on Saturday that the number of patients successfully managed and discharged was 994.

”Good people of Lagos, 42 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 11 females and 31 males, have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 11 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and 11 from Lekki Isolation Centres, were discharged today after testing negative to COVID-19.

”This brings to 994, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.