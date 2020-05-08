Lagos State has again discharged over 40 coronavirus patients receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centres.

The State Ministry of Health on Friday, May 8, 2020, announced the release of 42 patients via its official Twitter handle.

According to the ministry, 20 females and 22 males, were discharged from isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa and Lekki isolation centres.

This development brings the number of recoveries in the state to 448.

The ministry tweeted, “42 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females & 22 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark) & Lekki to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 2 from Onikan, 32 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 448.”

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 381 new cases in Nigeria out of which 183 were confirmed in Lagos.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria now has 1,491 confirmed cases.

Earlier on Friday, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said coronavirus cases in Lagos may rise to 120,000 by July.

Abayomi also said if not for the strategies implemented by the government, 6,000 cases would have been recorded in Lagos.