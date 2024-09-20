ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos deploys additional motorcycles to combat ‘one chance’ robbery

News Agency Of Nigeria

The task force boss urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to the agency, through the designated phone number: 08089705008 or its social media handles.

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

The Chairman of the task force, CSP Adetayo Akerele, made this known in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, on Friday in Lagos.

Akerele said that the deployment was a response to calls for more motorcycles to effectively tackle the menace, following the deployment of brand new Max S bikes by the taskforce in August.

“Recognising the urgency to enhance security and ensure the safety of commuters, the Lagos State Taskforce has ordered the reinforcement of patrol operations on bikes, particularly in areas with high incidences of traffic robberies.

“These areas include Agege Motor Road, Fagba; Gbagada Expressway; Iyana-Oworo; and Oshodi Expressway, among others,” he said.

The chairman said that the added patrol units would improve the agency’s ability to swiftly respond to incidents, track down criminals, and create a greater sense of safety for all motorists.

“The agency remains committed to maintaining law and order within the metropolis, ensuring that all citizens can travel without fear of robbery or other criminal activities,” he said.

The task force boss urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to the agency, through the designated phone number: 08089705008 or its social media handles.

He assured the public that those new measures would significantly reduce traffic crimes and enhance overall environmental decorum and safety in the metropolis.

News Agency Of Nigeria

