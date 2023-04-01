Lagos council chairman invites CAN executives to Ramadan Iftar

Speaking during the Iftar/Ramadan Lecture held at his residence in Idi-Oro, Ajala urged residents to live peacefully with one another,saying the gesture was to promote religious harmony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the lecture with the theme: “Suffering Inner Defeat : The Muslims Worst Situation“, was conducted by Sheikh Soliu Idris.

The council chairman thanked the CAN members for attending the programme despite difference in faith.

He also commended them for the support given the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election and the support given him as chairman of the council area.

“There is no way we can write the story of our success in the last two elections without acknowledging the role played by the association in the victory we are celebrating today as a party.

“I want to say emphatically that a higher percentage of the Christian community in our LCDA supported and voted for our party in the last election,” Ajala said.

The council boss commended the association for the love and commitment extended to the party.

He prayed for God’s guidance and protection for the association and its members .

“I deliberately invited you to the breaking of the fast to preach religious harmony and tolerance and to demonstrate to the people that irrespective of religious affiliations, they are one big family in the LCDA,” he said.

He promised to be just and fair to all regardless religious beliefs or political affiliations.

Ajala said the programme was also organised to offer prayers for the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, on his 71st birthday.

He called on the CAN President in the LCDA, Pastor Abraham Olaluwoye, to replicate the same by praying for Tinubu and the party

Olaluwoye, in his remarks, thanked the council chairman for the invitation and for showing love to CAN and preaching religious harmony in the area.

