Lagos building agency cries out over dog attacks, violence against officials

The General Manager, Kehinde Osinaike, raised the alarm in a statement on Friday.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Abimbola Emdin-Umeh, Director, Public Affairs, LASPPPA.

Osinaike expressed concern over habitual non-compliance with notices served on properties in some parts of the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

He said of particular concern were two estates along Orange Island Road, off Freedom Way, Lekki.

Osinaike said despite repeated visits to the site and the issuance of contravention notices, those entities consistently failed to comply.

He recalled that during a visit to the site in December 2023, occupants took aggressive measures, including unleashing dogs, on the Monitoring and Compliance Units of LASPPPA.

He reported that on Jan. 31, 2024, LASPPPA, in collaboration with Eti-Osa North District Officers, resorted to dismantling parts of the illegal structures after being initially obstructed by dogs.

The general manager expressed disappointment in the developers’ resistance to government officials.

He said that failure to present Planning Permits would result in document revocation and structure demolition.

Osinaike also condemned some property owners and developers in Lagos State for consistently ignoring notices served on their properties to halt construction or present required Planning Permits.

He urged all developers, owners and buyers of properties to refrain from obstructing LASPPPA officials.