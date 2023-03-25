Lagos BRT driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

According to a statement signed on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Grace Alo, the horrific incident which involved Lagos State Government staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train, resulted in six fatalities.

About 96 others are with various degrees of injuries and the injured victims are hospitalized across many government hospitals in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on the morning of March 9, a staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous bodily harm.

“Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement read.

The statement added that the Office of the DPP would immediately file charges against the driver.