ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos BRT driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice said that the Office of the DPP would immediately file charges against the driver.

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)
Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Recommended articles

According to a statement signed on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Grace Alo, the horrific incident which involved Lagos State Government staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train, resulted in six fatalities.

About 96 others are with various degrees of injuries and the injured victims are hospitalized across many government hospitals in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on the morning of March 9, a staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus.

“Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous bodily harm.

“Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement read.

The statement added that the Office of the DPP would immediately file charges against the driver.

However, his arraignment before the Ikeja High Court would be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC re-arraigns former PDP Chairman’s son for alleged oil subsidy fraud

EFCC re-arraigns former PDP Chairman’s son for alleged oil subsidy fraud

Gov Bello pays visit, congratulates Shettima

Gov Bello pays visit, congratulates Shettima

Relief as banks begin issuance of naira notes today

Relief as banks begin issuance of naira notes today

Igbo group begs Sanwo-Olu, traditional rulers to end disunity in Lagos

Igbo group begs Sanwo-Olu, traditional rulers to end disunity in Lagos

PDP berates INEC for allegedly frustrating issuance of CTC of results

PDP berates INEC for allegedly frustrating issuance of CTC of results

Lagos BRT driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

Lagos BRT driver to face manslaughter, other charges over train collision

Appeal Court dismisses PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima over alleged double nomination

Appeal Court dismisses PDP suit against Tinubu, Shettima over alleged double nomination

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 45 inmates

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 45 inmates

I remain APGA Chairman - Oye reacts to Supreme Court verdict

I remain APGA Chairman - Oye reacts to Supreme Court verdict

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, presents certificate of return to president-elect, Bola Tinitu [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Tinubu's camp nominated Yakubu for INEC appointment, Amaechi alleges