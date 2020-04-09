In a bid to detect possible coronavirus cases in Lagos, the state government has commenced house-to-house case identification.

This was announced in a statement from the Lagos Ministry of Health on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi was quoted to have said that the search would run for two weeks in the first instance across the state.

He said this during a joint ministerial press briefing on COVID19 intervention in Lagos State held on Thursday in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said, “In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID-19 in different communities across the state. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly.”

Lagos is the epicenter of coronavirus in Nigeria. As of Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the state has recorded 145 cases.