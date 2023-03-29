ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos-based lawyer files lawsuit against CBN's boss Emefiele

Ima Elijah

In an ex parte motion filed on March 27, Alabi called for the Federal High Court in Lagos State to begin legal proceedings against Emefiele, who was named as the sole respondent.

Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)
Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)

Barrister Tope Alabi, a lawyer based in Lagos, has requested that the Federal High Court in Lagos State take legal action against Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for allegedly defying directives from the Supreme Court regarding the bank’s naira redesign policy.

Recommended articles

Alabi referred to the CBN’s cashless policy as a “cash confiscation policy” and claimed that the lack of naira had adversely affected the day-to-day operations of his office because his staff was unable to make it to work every day.

He also stated that commercial drivers were unable to collect fares because they did not have point of sale (POS) devices or machines, which prevented his staff from accessing the office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer filed a 28-page affidavit supporting his application, in which he claimed that in Suit No. SC. 162/2023 on March 10, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed Emefiele to allow the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1000 notes to coexist as legal tender with the new ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1000 notes until December 2023.

“The respondent has refused to comply with the Order of the Supreme Court made on 10 March 2023 till date,” Alabi said.

The attorney filed an ex parte motion on March 27, naming the CBN governor as the sole respondent.

The CBN announced plans to redesign the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1000 notes due to hoarding, counterfeiting, an as a step forward in implementing the cashless policy, which the apex bank has announced to citizens for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The redesign policy was announced last October and the new notes were released in mid-December. People were initially given until the end of January to hand in all their old notes, although this had previously been extended amid the chaotic scenes.

Not enough of the new notes were released, leading to widespread anger and frustration.

Many people were unable to get cash to pay for food and slept outside banks.

The highest court of the land had on March 3 ordered that the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦1000 notes remain valid till December 31, 2023.

This was after 16 states of the Federation instituted a suit to challenge the legality or otherwise of the introduction of the policy.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AA holds governorship primaries April 17

AA holds governorship primaries April 17

Lagos-based lawyer files lawsuit against CBN's boss Emefiele

Lagos-based lawyer files lawsuit against CBN's boss Emefiele

Tinubu will build a new Nigeria, Olaosebikan assures Nigerians

Tinubu will build a new Nigeria, Olaosebikan assures Nigerians

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to Osun lawmakers on Thursday

INEC to issue Certificates of Return to Osun lawmakers on Thursday

Ex-Nasarawa Speaker, lawmakers pass confidence vote on incumbent Speaker

Ex-Nasarawa Speaker, lawmakers pass confidence vote on incumbent Speaker

FG, ASUU suit: Court declares Minister’s referral valid

FG, ASUU suit: Court declares Minister’s referral valid

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats

PDP, APC and NNPP share Bauchi Assembly seats

Gov. Masari approves 83-member transition, inauguration committees

Gov. Masari approves 83-member transition, inauguration committees

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu