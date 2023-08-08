Lagos Assembly visits victims of demolished buildings by State Task Force

The committee led by its Chairman, Mr Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin I Constituency), visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment of the demolished buildings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The other members of the committee included, Mr Lukmon Olumoh, Mr Sanni Okanlawon, Mr Kehinde Joesph and Mr Obafemi Saheed. The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, last Thursday at plenary inaugurated an eight-man committee to investigate the demolition of buildings in Kosofe area by the state’s Task Force.

Akinsanya said the committee was visiting the affected areas with a plea to the victims to maintain peace as the issue was being investigated by the assembly. He said: “We are at the scene at the behest of the speaker who shares his pain and had asked the agency to stop the demolition with immediate effect.

“We are also at the scene to see the extent of the demolition and to know the number of victims that are involved in the exercise.”

He said the committee would invite officials of the Community Development Committee (CDC) and the Community Development Area (CDA) in the area. Akinsanya urged the affected victims to avail the committee with any information needed to help the investigation.

In their responses, the affected community confirmed that the agency stopped the demolition exercise after the order from the House of Assembly.

A Resident of the community, Mr Olarenwaju Olusegun, who spoke on behalf of the affected residents, thanked Obasa and members for their swift response to the community’s plight.