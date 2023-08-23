Lagos Assembly rejects Omotosho, Abayomi, 15 other nominees, confirms 22

The lawmakers, however, confirmed 22 other commissioner nominees of the governor.

The exercise, which was done through a voice vote, was sequel to the screening of the nominees at the assembly’s Committee of the Whole at plenary.

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over it, said the exercise followed a rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip, Mr Fatai Mojeed.

Obasa said the exercise was in line with Section 182 Sub-Section I and II of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The speaker said the other 15 nominees rejected were as follows: Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, Mr Yomi Oluyomi, Mrs Folashade Ambrose, Ms Barakat Bakare, Olalere Odusote, Dr Rotimi Fashola, Mrs Bolaji Dada.

According to him, others rejected include: Mr Sam Egube, Mr Olalekan Fatodu, Mrs Solape Hammond, Mr Mosopefolu George, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, Mr Seun Osiyemi, Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Dr Olumide Oluyinka.

Obasa listed the 22 confirmed nominees as: Mr Layode Ibrahim, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Ms Bola Olumegbon, Mr Idris Aregbe, Ms Abisola Olusanya, and Mr Moruf Fatai.

“Other nominees confirmed are Mr Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Mr Abiola Olowu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, Mr Yakub Alebiosu, Mr Lawal Pedro, Mr Tunbosun Alake.

“Also confirmed are Mr Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, Dr Jide Babatunde, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr Abdulkabir Ogungbo."

The speaker commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they were in office to serve the people of the state and not individuals.

He also promised that the assembly would continue to do its best in the interest of the state.

The speaker, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Lekan Onafeko, to communicate the notice of the confirmation and rejection of the nominees to the governor.