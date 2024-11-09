ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to girl hit by policeman's teargas canister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker also gifted brilliant pupils from across the 20 local government areas of Lagos and students in the six districts of the state with cash rewards.

Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to Aminat Alege, teargas canister victim [NAN]
Lagos Assembly donates ₦5m to Aminat Alege, teargas canister victim [NAN]

The Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, presented the cheque to the victim’s parents in Lagos on Friday, which was also in celebration of Obasa’s birthday on Nov. 11.

Obasa said the money was contributed by the members of the Lagos Assembly, as part of efforts to help the victim’s family mitigate the educational challenge she might have faced since the incident.

The speaker said he had been disturbed since the incident happened to the student of Adams Yakubu Memorial School, Agege in Lagos state.

Obasa said the lawmakers decided to assist after watching Alege’s parents appeal for assistance from the public.

“There was a programme where the parents cried out for assistance. So we at the Lagos State House of Assembly have contributed N5 million.

“We have also offered a scholarship for the young lady so that she can continue her education,” he said.

The speaker also gifted brilliant pupils from across the 20 local government areas of Lagos and students in the six districts of the state with cash rewards.

At the event, which was held at the Oyewole Primary School, Agege, Obasa said he loved celebrating his birthday with school children, as a way to motivate them and make them serious with their studies.

The speaker urged the students to develop the confidence and dream that they would become something tomorrow, adding "This was my school. As a child, I never thought that I would be where I am today”.

“You must be hardworking. It does not matter the name of your school, what matters is your ability and how much you can put into your study. So start reading now.

“I was in class three when I finished preparing the processes for the WAEC exams. I can display my results and how I passed in one sitting.

“You don’t have to feel oppressed because you are not in a private school. That is why we are always here to encourage you and make you see that you’re truly our future.

“You can be better than us but you must make sure you are serious with your education. I want a situation where in the future, you will remember today and also find yourself in positions to inspire others.”

Speaking for the educational sector, Tutor-General, Mrs Oladele Adekanye, commended the speaker for always uplifting education in the state.

Adekanye promised that the students would continue to make the state proud.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Master Obaloluwa Akilla, said the speaker described the Speaker as a pride to the people of Agege because of the massive infrastructural development he attracted to the area.

