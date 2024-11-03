ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Osiyemi added that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on the ground along the affected routes to oversee traffic flow.

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction
Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction [ekohotblog]

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Osiyemi noted that the diversion would integrate rail, bus, water and non–motorised transportation.

He said the 15-month traffic diversion for the construction would begin on Nov. 11, 2024, to Feb. 16, 2026.

Osiyemi, however, enjoined motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists heading to Oshodi from Apapa will have a through traffic and vice versa.

“Motorists heading to Badagry from Apapa will continue their journey on Apapa – Oshodi Expressway and take a turn into Akinwande Road to link Coker and access Lagos – Badagry Express Way to continue their journeys.

“Motorists heading to Lagos from Badagry will also have a through traffic and vice versa.

“Motorists heading to Apapa will be diverted into Durban Road to link Amuwo Odofin Estate and connect Apapa-Oshodi Express Way to continue their journeys,” he said.

He assured that the diversion routes had been well marked with signs to assist motorists navigate their destinations.

Osiyemi added that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on the ground along the affected routes to oversee traffic flow.

He advised motorists to cooperate with the interventions put in place to minimise inconveniences.

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the construction of the Transport Interchange Terminal project by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

Lagos announces 15-month traffic diversion for Mile 2 interchange construction

