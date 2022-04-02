RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Passengers can be heard groaning under the darkness as airport officials make frantic efforts to placate them.

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage. [Twitter:@NosaAguebor]
Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage. [Twitter:@NosaAguebor]

A video has emerged on social media showing a section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport covered in pitch darkness as a result of power outage.

Recommended articles

The incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday April 2, 2022.

The affected part is believed to be the departure lounge where passengers were already gathered to board.

The shocked passengers can be heard in the video groaning under the darkness as airport officials try frantically to placate them.

A female voice believed to be one of the airport officials said, "Please bear with us. Group one and group two, please proceed for boarding."

Another person requested that they put on candle to light up the area, "On candle, on candle now," he said, to which a woman replied, "Go and bring candle."

The passengers later resolved to use flashlights from their phones to light up the environment as they waited anxiously for power to be restored.

Meanwhile, as some aggrieved passengers continued to vent their displeasure, an apologetic official responded by saying, "I understand, whatever you say is allowed."

A bewildered man also exclaimed in Yoruba language; "Mi o ri iru e ri (I have never seen such before)."

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hasn't reacted to the development as at press time.

Also, as of time of filing this report, this writer can't independently confirm the incident nor can the duration of the blackout be ascertained.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt

Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt

Governors dare Buhari, vow to hire foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists - El-Rufai

Governors dare Buhari, vow to hire foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists - El-Rufai

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]