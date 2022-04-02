Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

The incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday April 2, 2022.

The affected part is believed to be the departure lounge where passengers were already gathered to board.

The shocked passengers can be heard in the video groaning under the darkness as airport officials try frantically to placate them.

A female voice believed to be one of the airport officials said, "Please bear with us. Group one and group two, please proceed for boarding."

Another person requested that they put on candle to light up the area, "On candle, on candle now," he said, to which a woman replied, "Go and bring candle."

The passengers later resolved to use flashlights from their phones to light up the environment as they waited anxiously for power to be restored.

Meanwhile, as some aggrieved passengers continued to vent their displeasure, an apologetic official responded by saying, "I understand, whatever you say is allowed."

A bewildered man also exclaimed in Yoruba language; "Mi o ri iru e ri (I have never seen such before)."

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hasn't reacted to the development as at press time.