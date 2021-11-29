RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd. (BASL), operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, Lagos (MMA2) has assured users of safety at the parking lot and other facilities at the terminal.

The Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mr Mikail Mumuni, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

BASL gave the assurance in response to the picture of supposedly cracked pillars at the parking lot trending on the social media.

He said: “The person who posted the picture is obviously not well informed. This is an expansion joint and not a crack.

“The expansion joint is a space provided in every substantial structure that enable the building or structure to breathe.

“In addition, similar expansion joints are found on bridges spread across the country.”

The MMA2 official assured that it carried out integrity test regularly on its structure, adding that the tests had consistently shown that “the structure is in good shape”.

