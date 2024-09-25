Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Makinde stated this while speaking on Wednesday in Ibadan during one of the ceremonies marking Ladoja's 80th birthday at the celebrant’s residence.

The governor said Ladoja, who is also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, midwifed the process that led to his emergence as governor in 2019.

He said that his political trajectory could therefore not be completed without Ladoja.

“We may have some political differences. When I became governor in 2019, you (Ladoja) were the one that midwifed the process.

“And I beg you that whenever I have offended you, I have begged you.

“This is not the only thing, and sincerely we will realign and there will be development,” Makinde said.

Makinde said that witnessing the 80th birthday celebration made the day a special day for him and described Ladoja as a leading light in Ibadanland.

He said the former governor still has a big role to play in the development of the state and people of the state would continue to look forward to his leadership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslim and Christian clerics, as well as traditionalists, offered prayers at the occasion for the celebrant.