Labour Ministry debunks report on Independence day wage award by Tinubu

This is contained in a statement issued Olajide Oshundun, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online claiming that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech.

“The report which is said to have emanated from a purported interview with the Director of Information in the ministry claimed that a last minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike.

“We wish to categorically state that the report is false and misleading as at no time did the Director of Information make such disclosure,” he said.

He urged members of the public to ignore the report as it is a total fabrication of an interview by the reporter to suit the narrative of the interests best-known to the newspaper. He added that, for the benefit of doubt, it is important to stress that the Director of Information at the ministry does not speak for the President.

The director said that he was also not involved in writing the speech for the President to warrant him making any categorical statement on its content.

“If and when the Minister schedules a meeting with Labour, the public will be adequately notified through verified channels.