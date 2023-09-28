ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Labour Ministry debunks report on Independence day wage award by Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

They also urged members of the public to ignore the report as it is a total fabrication of an interview by the reporter.

President Bola Tinubu [Credit: Guardian]
President Bola Tinubu [Credit: Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued Olajide Oshundun, Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to reports circulating online claiming that the President will announce wage awards and palliatives to workers during his October 1st Independence Day speech.

“The report which is said to have emanated from a purported interview with the Director of Information in the ministry claimed that a last minute meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between Federal Government and Labour to avert the proposed strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish to categorically state that the report is false and misleading as at no time did the Director of Information make such disclosure,” he said.

He urged members of the public to ignore the report as it is a total fabrication of an interview by the reporter to suit the narrative of the interests best-known to the newspaper. He added that, for the benefit of doubt, it is important to stress that the Director of Information at the ministry does not speak for the President.

The director said that he was also not involved in writing the speech for the President to warrant him making any categorical statement on its content.

If and when the Minister schedules a meeting with Labour, the public will be adequately notified through verified channels.

“The said newspaper is advised to retract the story and maintain professionalism in its reportage to avoid misleading the public,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

Zamfara Govt adopts 6 year old orphan who vows to avenge father's death

Zamfara Govt adopts 6 year old orphan who vows to avenge father's death

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Oloja of Lagos calls on Nigerians to uphold late Oba Kosoko’s legacies

Oloja of Lagos calls on Nigerians to uphold late Oba Kosoko’s legacies

Gov Otti flags off road expansion in Umuahia

Gov Otti flags off road expansion in Umuahia

Labour Ministry debunks report on Independence day wage award by Tinubu

Labour Ministry debunks report on Independence day wage award by Tinubu

Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies in FCT without stating reasons for their dismissal

Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies in FCT without stating reasons for their dismissal

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Late Mohbad’s mother seeks help to apprehend Naira Marley