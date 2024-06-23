ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara govt rewards 25 road sweepers with ₦5k, food warmer for diligent service

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that 25 sweepers were awarded for their diligent service and were given a sum of 5,000 Naira each, with a big food warmer.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, disclosed this on Saturday in Ilorin during an interactive session with the sweepers.

Alabi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Malam Shehu Ndanusa, said the sweepers would therefore be registered by the state health insurance officials.

He added that they would be given registration/enrollment cards to be used at state-owned hospitals.

“Most of the sweepers are indigenes and have the opportunity to access the health insurance for free. All they need to do is to get registered.

“This is to encourage them to perform well in their work and make them know that their health is paramount to us,” the Deputy Governor said.

Hajiya Nafisat Buge, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, while speaking during the event said it was to celebrate workers who work tirelessly to make the city clean.

This is done through the prompt release of the monthly allocation used for the operations of sanitation, repair of trucks and payment of these categories of workers.

“An occasion like this will help these workers to pour out their mind on some of the challenges or hazards of keeping the state clean and the way forward,” the Commissioner, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Ayinla, said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the sweepers, Madam Abosede Amuda, while responding on behalf of others thanked the state government for promptly paying their salaries.

She noted that they received their June payment before the Sallah celebration.

Amuda however said that the 15,000 Naira being paid monthly was too small, saying they hardly have money to feed after removing transport fare to work daily.

“We plead with the government to increase our salary by considering the hike in transportation fare and increase in prices of foodstuffs in the market,” she said.

The sweepers also asked for more environmental task force officials to be deployed across the state, to ensure proper disposal of refuse.

They claimed that some residents of the state deliberately pour their waste on the roads.

The organisers however gave all the sweepers present at the event with transportation fare back home.

Kwara govt rewards 25 road sweepers with ₦5k, food warmer for diligent service

