Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Mr Okanlawon Musa-Olarewaju, Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, made the pledge on Friday, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Mr Michael Nzekwe.

Musa-Olarewaju, said that the state government was solidly behind EFCC in its efforts to rid the state of illegal miners operating at different locations within the 16 local government areas of the state.

He urged the anti-graft agency not to be deterred by the antics of some corrupt individuals benefiting from the illegal operations.

“We are following your activities closely, especially the latest arrest of some Chinese Nationals over alleged illegal mining in the state.

“The Chinese people have a company in Olayinka, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara. When I visited the place, I almost shed tears. The place is not developed, the roads are not motorable and yet the company is not paying royalty to the government”, he said.

According to him, no fewer than 230 mining operators are in the state, and none of them has come forward to revalidate operating licences.

“We have called them now to come to the ministry to bring their documents for regularisation and revalidation,” the permanent secretary added.

Responding, Nzekwe commended the ministry for pledging to support the commission in the fight against corruption, particularly its onslaught against illegal mining. He said such support and collaboration from stakeholders is what the EFCC needs to stamp out corruption in the country.

The EFCC zonal commander further vowed to ensure that the operators abide by the rules of the game by paying royalties to government and also obeying the local content law. He hinted on plans by the commission to set up a taskforce to tackle illegal mining across the state.

According to him, the task force will comprise representatives of all law enforcement agencies, while the EFCC will be saddled with prosecuting suspects arrested by the taskforce.

He added that the first task of the committee would be to meet all stakeholders to get supports for the fight against illegal mining business in the state. Nzekwe further revealed that the zone within the last one year had secured the conviction of five illegal miners, aside the huge amount of money recovered from the sector.