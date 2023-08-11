ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

News Agency Of Nigeria

Permanent secretary, Kwara State urged the EFCC not to be deterred by the antics of some corrupt individuals benefiting from the illegal operations.

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining [NAN]
Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining [NAN]

Recommended articles

Mr Okanlawon Musa-Olarewaju, Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, made the pledge on Friday, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Mr Michael Nzekwe.

Musa-Olarewaju, said that the state government was solidly behind EFCC in its efforts to rid the state of illegal miners operating at different locations within the 16 local government areas of the state.

He urged the anti-graft agency not to be deterred by the antics of some corrupt individuals benefiting from the illegal operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are following your activities closely, especially the latest arrest of some Chinese Nationals over alleged illegal mining in the state.

“The Chinese people have a company in Olayinka, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara. When I visited the place, I almost shed tears. The place is not developed, the roads are not motorable and yet the company is not paying royalty to the government”, he said.

According to him, no fewer than 230 mining operators are in the state, and none of them has come forward to revalidate operating licences.

“We have called them now to come to the ministry to bring their documents for regularisation and revalidation,” the permanent secretary added.

Responding, Nzekwe commended the ministry for pledging to support the commission in the fight against corruption, particularly its onslaught against illegal mining. He said such support and collaboration from stakeholders is what the EFCC needs to stamp out corruption in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EFCC zonal commander further vowed to ensure that the operators abide by the rules of the game by paying royalties to government and also obeying the local content law. He hinted on plans by the commission to set up a taskforce to tackle illegal mining across the state.

According to him, the task force will comprise representatives of all law enforcement agencies, while the EFCC will be saddled with prosecuting suspects arrested by the taskforce.

He added that the first task of the committee would be to meet all stakeholders to get supports for the fight against illegal mining business in the state. Nzekwe further revealed that the zone within the last one year had secured the conviction of five illegal miners, aside the huge amount of money recovered from the sector.

He added that the commission would not slow down in its efforts to bring perpetrators to justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peace agency seeks to end rising insecurity in Plateau

Peace agency seeks to end rising insecurity in Plateau

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Gov. Sule tasks engineers on reversing Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Gov. Sule tasks engineers on reversing Africa’s infrastructure deficit

Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

Newly-appointed commissioners promises to actualise Mbah’s vision for Enugu

Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

Armed policemen, NSCDC, others present at Osun-Osogbo festival

9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

9 kids rescued as Lagos police stops cult initiation

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Kwara pledges to support EFCC in fight against illegal mining

Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

Kano Zoological agency apprehends 6 illegal loggers in Falgore forest

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Russian flags trend in West Africa following military coups

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman