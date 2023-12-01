ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

Indiscriminate dumping of refuse on pedestrian paths, meridians and any other unapproved dump sites would attract fines or imprisonment.

The Kwara Commissioner for Environment, Malam Shehu Ndanusa, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the traditional head of Ganmo, in the Ganmo Community of Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA).

The Commissioner, while speaking at the palace of Oniganmo of Ganmo, Oba Kamaldeen Akanbi, said the sensitisation would also eliminate indiscriminate dumping of refuse,

“Our visit is to appreciate your support for the present administration led by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and to intimate you with government policy.

“The policy is aimed at eradicating road encroachment, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and open defecation in Kwara, to enhance good standard of living and healthy environment across the state,” he explained.

Ndanusa also stated that it was now an offence punishable under the environmental laws for marketers to display wares on pedestrian paths, meridians and any other area. He noted that this would inhibit both vehicular and people movement.

The Commissioner said indiscriminate dumping of refuse on pedestrian paths, meridians and any other unapproved dump sites would attract fines or imprisonment. He therefore warned violators to desist, saying “anybody caught selling goods on pedestrians, road meridians or who drop refuse indiscriminately would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”.

In his response, the Oniganmo of Ganmo, Oba Kamaldeen Akanbi commended the government for engaging in various projects that had direct impact on the live of the people. He said the bold step taken to stop encroachment of roads as well as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state was applaudable.

The traditional ruler assured the government of his people’s loyalty. He pledged that Ganmo community fully support the present administration, especially in achieving sanity in the market place and a healthy environment.

The Chairman of Ganmo Community, Alhaji Jamiyu AbdulRasheed, thanked the team led by the Commissioner. He disclosed that Ganmo community has a task force that usually goes round during the market days to checkmate traders.

“However, we request for waste bins to be able to monitor indiscriminate dumping of refuse in Ganmo community,” the SWAN chairman said.

Kwara Govt warns citizens against roadside selling, indiscriminate dumping of refuse

