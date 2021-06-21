RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara govt evicts Saraki-owned football club from Ilorin stadium complex

The Kwara Government has evicted Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC from the state stadium complex, Ilorin.

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and Governor of Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. [dailypost]

The eviction was contained in a notice sent to the club by the state Sports Council, dated June 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the football club was owned, managed and financed by two-time governor of the state and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

NAN reports that the notice, titled “Request To Vacant Facility”, was signed by the council’s Secretary, A.J. Adebisi.

“The management of Kwara State Sports Council wish to inform you/your club that the bill for the establishment of Kwara State Sports Commission has been passed into law and presently awaiting assent by the Executive Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The Council has been requested to make available comfortable office accommodation for the incoming board chairman and members to start work as soon as possible.

“In view of the foregoing, the council wish to appeal to you/your club that the council will need to make use of the facility in club’s in possession to accommodate the incoming Commission chairman and members,” the notice reads in part.

ABS Ilorin FC is currently seating 4th on the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) Group A2 log with 21 points from 15 games.

The club is helping to raise local players and turn them to football superstars.

Kwara govt evicts Saraki-owned football club from Ilorin stadium complex

