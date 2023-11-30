ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara Govt evacuates 88 mentally challenged persons, beggars from the streets of Ilorin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The evacuated persons were taken to one of the ministry’s rehabilitation homes for treatment, prosecution and possible repatriation.

The commissioner told newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin that this was after the general evacuation carried out by the ministry within the state capital. She said the evacuation, which held between November 24 and 30, was between Post Office/Taiwo-Isale, Tipper garage, Challenge/Unity road and Challenge/GRA axis.

Mrs Afolashade said the evacuated persons were taken to one of the ministry’s rehabilitation homes for treatment, prosecution and possible repatriation. She, however, described begging and roaming on the streets by people with mental challenges as condemnable and socially appalling.

“The evacuation is part of the ministry’s responsibilities and a means to further ensure that the society was cleansed from any form of menace, thereby promoting environmental hygiene and values for the state.

"The menace of persistent street begging regarded as a viable business venture among some people, despite series of dialogue, media sensitisation, and numerous social interventions of the government to the physically challenged and vulnerable in the state is worrisome,” Afolashade said.

She explained further that Kwara would not condone street begging as it was against the law of the state; depicted laziness, while the roaming of mentally challenged persons also posed serious danger to the society.

She reiterated that the exercise would be continuous, adding that the ministry would no longer take the menace with levity, warning all those involved to desist or be ready to face the wrath of law.

