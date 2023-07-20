Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this when featured at the 37th edition of Media Parliament organised by the Kwara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Ilorin on Thursday.

Ajakaye said the value chain, apart from indirect jobs such as the new businesses and services, would spring up in the axis as the factory is ready, and applications have since been taken for different cadres of workers.

He explained that the garment industry would soon start to sew ready-made clothes on an industrial scale to be sold locally and elsewhere, with corresponding benefits to the state.

The governor’s spokesman allayed fears that the emergence of Abdulrazaq as Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) would not affect smooth running out of the state.

He explained that the primary assignment of the governor is Kwara development and pledged that AbdulRazaq is striking balance in his task as the helmsman of the state and chairman of the NGF.

The Chairman, Kwara Council of the NUJ, Abdul-Lateef Ahmed, pointed out that the people of the state invested huge hope in the administration of AbdulRazaq in the last four years having renewed this mandate with overwhelming votes.

Ahmed added that in the face of the current economic reality, expectations of the citizens are overwhelmingly high to see government tapping into window of opportunities to develop the state’s economy.