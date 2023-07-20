ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor’s spokesman allayed fears that the emergence of Abdulrazaq as Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) would not affect smooth running out of the state.

Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official. [Guardian]
Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this when featured at the 37th edition of Media Parliament organised by the Kwara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Ilorin on Thursday.

Ajakaye said the value chain, apart from indirect jobs such as the new businesses and services, would spring up in the axis as the factory is ready, and applications have since been taken for different cadres of workers.

He explained that the garment industry would soon start to sew ready-made clothes on an industrial scale to be sold locally and elsewhere, with corresponding benefits to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s spokesman allayed fears that the emergence of Abdulrazaq as Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) would not affect smooth running out of the state.

He explained that the primary assignment of the governor is Kwara development and pledged that AbdulRazaq is striking balance in his task as the helmsman of the state and chairman of the NGF.

The Chairman, Kwara Council of the NUJ, Abdul-Lateef Ahmed, pointed out that the people of the state invested huge hope in the administration of AbdulRazaq in the last four years having renewed this mandate with overwhelming votes.

Ahmed added that in the face of the current economic reality, expectations of the citizens are overwhelmingly high to see government tapping into window of opportunities to develop the state’s economy.

He therefore advised AbdulRazaq not to relent in moving the state forward.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

NEC endorses use of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

Court admits evidence on alleged discrepancies in Deputy Speaker’s credentials

Court admits evidence on alleged discrepancies in Deputy Speaker’s credentials

Gov Mbah constitutes multi-sectoral health committee on Anthrax disease

Gov Mbah constitutes multi-sectoral health committee on Anthrax disease

Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official

Kwara garment factory to generate 2000 direct jobs – Official

NNPCL inks partnership deal with UTMOL to reduce cost of cooking gas

NNPCL inks partnership deal with UTMOL to reduce cost of cooking gas

PDP witness tenders Mbah’s NYSC redeployment, reinstatement letters in court

PDP witness tenders Mbah’s NYSC redeployment, reinstatement letters in court

Again, FG to shut section of Eko Bridge for 40 days repair

Again, FG to shut section of Eko Bridge for 40 days repair

Benin high chief who has never missed any election since 1951 dies at 93

Benin high chief who has never missed any election since 1951 dies at 93

NCAA deepens effort to tackle fuel contamination in aircraft

NCAA deepens effort to tackle fuel contamination in aircraft

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why