Kwara enrols fresh 21,750 indigents in free health insurance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kwara Government has enrolled additional 21,750 indigents into free health insurance package for the next one year.

Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.
Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. [Twitter/@Akinsola]

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Jibril, said that with the 21,750 indigents newly enrolled into the state free health insurance scheme, the administration was making another landmark achievement in the health sector.

He added that 29,000 Kwarans sponsored through the FG-funded Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), which the state invested in, the new enrollees bring the total beneficiaries of free healthcare in the state to 51,750 for 2022-2023.

He said the administration has invested heavily in the procurement of new medical equipment and employment of health personnel to boost the state’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare services to average residents.

He said the programme was organised by the Kwara Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA) under Dr Olubunmi Jettawo-Winter.

He said the scheme cover antenatal care, deliveries, surgeries, diabetes and asthma, among other chronic and non-chronic illnesses for the beneficiaries.

“This explains why our state is emerging as a bright spot in national health indices,” he said.

“This did not just happen. It is all a culmination of our serious efforts in the sector.

“Our investments in new medical gadgets, facilities and personnel have boosted our capacity to offer improved healthcare delivery,” he said.

The governor said for the first time in the state, the administration has made available N100 million equity funds to enroll the indigents.

He added that the government has also paid the counterpart funds that qualified Kwara to be part of the BHCPF programme of the Federal Government.

He commended the management of KWHIA for doing a good job and appreciated the people of the state for their confidence in the programme.

On her part, the First Lady of the State, Amb. (Mrs) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, said the programme was a clear testament of sincere commitment of the present administration to the welfare of the people of Kwara.

She said her office and the Ajike People Support Centre have been complementing the government’s efforts by enrolling people living with sickle cell into the scheme in 2021 and 2022 to provide care to sickle cell warriors across the state.

Dr Olubunmi Jettawo-Winter, the Executive Secretary of KWHIA, said the present administration launched the scheme in 2020 to offer quality and affordable healthcare services to all indigents, covering at least 10,000 beneficiaries for the take-off.

She said the agency had between the year 2020 and 2022 performed 107 surgeries, including 48 caesarean sections and 138 deliveries; managed over 200 diabetic and hypertensive cases; with at least 1,324 other services during the period.

Jettawo-Winter said the governor has approved an additional N100 million equity fund for 2022.

The executive scribe thanked the governor for committing so much resources to the sector, noting that the launching of the health insurance scheme alone was enough to rate AbdulRazaq high in caregiving.

She also applauded the commitments of donor agencies, Kwarans in the diaspora, corporate bodies, well-meaning individuals and community associations, among other stakeholders, for contributing to the success story.

News Agency Of Nigeria

