ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Area Controller noted that the pharmaceutical company is one of the excise factories in the state that contributed greater percentage to the revenue profile of the command.

Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident
Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that fire engulfed the company on Tuesday and destroyed property worth millions of Naira. Speaking during the visit, Ilesanmi said the role of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is not only to collect revenue but also to facilitate trade through forums like this.

He noted that the pharmaceutical company is one of the excise factories in the state that contributed greater percentage to the revenue profile of the command.

ADVERTISEMENT

We fill your pains. I’m here to sympathise with you over the fire incident and to equally notify you that the management of NSC is with you at this trying period.

“The role of NCS is not only to collect revenue but also to facilitate trade through forums like this,” he said.

The comptroller, however, prayed God to strengthen and replenish the management with what was lost to the fire incident.

Responding, the Managing Director, Peace Pharmaceutical Company, Dr Samuel Akinlaja, appreciated the customs boss for his magnanimity, thanking God that no life was lost to the inferno.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police, PSC set up committee to resolve operational differences

Police, PSC set up committee to resolve operational differences

FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

FCTA trains 1,500 staffs on new Civil Service Strategy, Implementation Plan

ACF advises ECOWAS against use of force in Niger

ACF advises ECOWAS against use of force in Niger

Kano Govt approves ₦7bn for various capital projects – Dantiye

Kano Govt approves ₦7bn for various capital projects – Dantiye

Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

Kwara Customs visits pharmaceutical coy over fire incident

122 kids in Nigeria die from Diphtheria – UNICEF

122 kids in Nigeria die from Diphtheria – UNICEF

Withdraw your lawsuit against us or else  —  NLC threatens FG with another strike

Withdraw your lawsuit against us or else  —  NLC threatens FG with another strike

Police kill 3, arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers in Bauchi

Police kill 3, arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, cattle rustlers in Bauchi

Furious labour threatens nationwide strike August 14 over lawsuit

Furious labour threatens nationwide strike August 14 over lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions