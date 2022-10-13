Kwara Assembly passes N187.2bn Revised Supplementary budget

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the committee, Mr Ibrahim Ambali (APC-Owode/Onire).

Ambali noted that the approved Revised Budget Estimate was against the sum of N187.5 billion initially proposed, indicating a decrease of N308.3 million.

He said Capital Expenditure is now N86.9 billion against N89.3 billion originally proposed, while proposed Recurrent Expenditure stands at N83.7 billion against the sum of N81.6 billion as total debt servicing N16.5 billion is retained as proposed.

The 2022 revised suplementary budget estimate was read third time by the Clerk of the House prior to its eventual passage.