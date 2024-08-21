Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Alhaji Mohammed Kabara, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was among those arrested.

The Commission has also detained Alhaji Abdullahi Bashir, Chairman of the Kano State branch of the Association for Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Tauroni Local Government Area.

In a significant twist, the anti-graft agency also arrested Garba Kwankwaso, the Managing Director of Novomed Pharmaceuticals, and a nephew of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Kabiru, confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, August 21.

The allegations

The suspects are accused of conspiring to award Novomed Pharmaceuticals a contract to supply drugs to 38 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano State, blatantly violating public procurement laws.

Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the 38 LGAs paid ₦9.150 million to Novomed for the drugs, but the deliveries were never made.

“We have 44 LGAs in the state, and they succeeded in collecting ₦9.150 million from 38 councils for the supply of drugs that were not supplied,” Kabiru Kabiru stated, according to Punch.

He also mentioned that the suspects are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The Commission is resolute in its mission to uncover the full extent of the scam and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.