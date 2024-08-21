ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Segun Adeyemi

Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the 38 LGAs paid ₦9.150 million to Novomed for the drugs, but the deliveries were never made.

All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. [Getty Images]
All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Alhaji Mohammed Kabara, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was among those arrested.

The Commission has also detained Alhaji Abdullahi Bashir, Chairman of the Kano State branch of the Association for Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Tauroni Local Government Area.

In a significant twist, the anti-graft agency also arrested Garba Kwankwaso, the Managing Director of Novomed Pharmaceuticals, and a nephew of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Kabiru, confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, August 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects are accused of conspiring to award Novomed Pharmaceuticals a contract to supply drugs to 38 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano State, blatantly violating public procurement laws.

Preliminary investigations revealed that each of the 38 LGAs paid ₦9.150 million to Novomed for the drugs, but the deliveries were never made.

“We have 44 LGAs in the state, and they succeeded in collecting 9.150 million from 38 councils for the supply of drugs that were not supplied,” Kabiru Kabiru stated, according to Punch.

He also mentioned that the suspects are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission is resolute in its mission to uncover the full extent of the scam and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

All suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

8 Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

8 Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

NAF kills 5 terrorist commanders, 35 militants in Borno airstrike following intel

NAFDAC begins 3-day operation to remove fake Milo drink from Bauchi markets

NAFDAC begins 3-day operation to remove fake Milo drink from Bauchi markets

Mbah to demolish properties used for kidnapping, warns landlords to vet tenants

Mbah to demolish properties used for kidnapping, warns landlords to vet tenants

Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

Rivers Govt detects 2 Mpox cases, puts health emergency teams on high alert

Rivers Govt detects 2 Mpox cases, puts health emergency teams on high alert

Mbah to boost electricity capacity from 70MW to 700MW via private investment

Mbah to boost electricity capacity from 70MW to 700MW via private investment

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

The Kano State Government took legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion. [Facebook]

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA