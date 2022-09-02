Kukah offers insight on who Nigeria should vote as president in 2023

Kukah urged Nigerians to vote for someone who is capable of tackling the perennial challenges facing the country.

The cleric offered the advice during his interview on Arise TV on Friday, September 2, 2022.

He said the frontline candidates are individually qualified to lead the country. He, however, advised Nigerians to see through them and choose wisely.

While urging Nigerians to interrogate the presidential candidates on their ideology, plans, and governance style, the cleric urged them to forget about politicians' rhetoric.

He said, “The passion that drove people in 2015 has dissipated. The people have understood they were lied to and we have all seen the consequences of religious manipulations.

“The young people have become aware of this and they are asking the right questions. I encourage the politicians to go to the nooks and crannies of Nigerians to sell their convictions.

“The energy in this coming election is tremendous and I am excited about the energy of the young people and their attention to the country’s election.”

“I believe that Nigerians are energised and they have a choice to make. But we must ensure we see through the candidates and choose right to get the desired outcome.”