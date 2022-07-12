RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Ima Elijah

It was confirmed on Sunday that the man truly escaped from prison custody.

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison
Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has reportedly escaped from prison.

Recall on June 3, a High Court in Abuja remanded Nwachukwu at the Kuje Correctional facility, pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

But newsmen gathered that Nwachukwu was one of the suspects who escaped the facility during a terrorist attack last week Tuesday, July 05, 2022.

Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members had on July 6, attacked the medium correctional centre, and killed at least two persons while over 800 inmates were freed.

A source from Dunamis International Gospel Center, Osinachi’s former Church, told reporters on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, that he could not be found in the prison since the attack happened.

According to him, a manhunt has been launched by security operatives in search of the suspect

“The day we heard of the prison break, we called the prison authorities to know the state of Mr. Nwachukwu but they were initially not forthcoming with the true situation.

“But it was confirmed on Sunday that the man truly escaped from prison custody.

“Manhunt has been launched on him at the moment. Security agencies have been briefed.

“They are also monitoring his bank account to see if there would be any transaction.”

Osinachi, the Ekwueme crooner died on April 8 and was buried on June 25 at her home town Isochi Umunneochi in Abia State.

Meanwhile, here are some popular Nigerians who have served, and still serving, some jail time in Kuje Prison

Ima Elijah

