Konica Minolta reinvents office print technology with new IT enabled bizhub i-Series

Skysat technologies, the Elite partner of Konica Minolta Business solutions Europe Gmbh in Nigeria, Ghana & Cameroon, proudly unveils the new bizhub i-Series, the next generation IT-enabled multifunction printer line from the award-winning bizhub legacy portfolio.

Inspired by the company’s continuing ambition to create value for customers and rethink the way multifunctional printers work for them, the i-Series is a smart technology hub that fully embraces the way businesses are evolving.

“The launch of the bizhub i-Series is an exciting milestone in the evolution of our MFP strategy, says Managing Director / CEO SKYSAT technologies, Izzat Debs: “By listening to our customers and end-users, and building on our previous office printing solutions, Konica Minolta has addressed the need of our evolving workplace.”

The smart device technology enhances office connectivity while preparing it to be future-ready. From operational improvements to digital transformation, the i-Series streamlines business processes by powering new opportunities for productivity and innovation.

Simple Design and Usability

The stylish, contemporary design boasts an intuitive smartphone-style user interface with a tilt able, floating 10” touchscreen panel and LED status indicators. Interfaces on both the A3 and A4 models function in precisely the same way for ease-of–use across devices.

High-Quality Performance, Enhanced Efficiency and Seamless Connectivity

The i-Series houses a powerful engine, a quad-core Central Processing Unit (CPU), standard 8GB of memory and 256GB Solid State Drive (SSD) for quick-response, high-performance operations. The full-speed media printing range, high-speed dual scan document feeder, digital skew correction and large capacity trays provide reliable functionality.

The new units come ready to connect to an array of certified solutions to enhance workflow and maximize productivity, eliminating repetitive tasks, cutting costs, and reducing manual and human errors.

In addition, the Konica Minolta Market Place provides the freedom to access applications and personalize devices to bridge gaps in productivity, Efficiently integrating work processes and connections to sophisticated technologies.

Smart Service and Next-Level Security

Minimizing downtime and ensuring uninterrupted use, the i-Series intelligently collects data for self-diagnosis and optimum replacement time predictions of parts and consumables. Moreover, users can experience best-in-class service through SKYSAT’s high efficient and trained service support.

The i-Series fosters a secure work ecosystem where data is protected and reliably accessible. Service includes a layer of top-grade security, with bizhub SECURE services that protect documents through data encryption and locked passwords. The BitDefender* anti-virus extension automatically scans all transmitted data to protect data from external threats. All i-Series models are compliant with GDPR and ISO 15408 certified HCD-PP, so data privacy standards and security requirements are met.

Commitment to Sustainability

The new i-Series also reflects Konica Minolta’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability. As part of the top energy-saving bizhub product line, each model is rated EPEAT Gold and meets stricter Blue Angel standards.

Konica Minolta recognizes the i-Series as the next step – the innovative technology that will allow businesses to perform at their best through high-quality work. And, as businesses continue to evolve, the bizhub i-Series will grow with them.

The new i-Series models are the bizhub C360i/C300i/C250i (A3 Color MFPs), the bizhub C4050i/C3350i, C3320i, C4000i/C3300i (A4 Color MFPs/AIO/SFPs).

Additional models and features will be released in the upcoming months.

About SKYSAT Technologies

Incorporated in 2005, SKYSAT technologies has established itself as a leading provider of DIGITAL PRINTING & DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS in Nigeria & Ghana.

SKYSAT Technologies is your partner for smart IT services & solutions, multifunctional devices and professional printing. We represent Global Brands offering document management & printing solutions including Konica Minolta (Elite Partner) for office, corporate and Professional printing clients, Brother (Japan) for Small office and home office printers, EPSON (for Large format applications) and more (including software for print management, finishing equipment's, etc.). We currently operate / support clients in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Gambia, Togo, Benin & Niger and expanding fast across west Africa.

Our Background started by establishing hundreds of Digital Photo Printing Laboratories across Nigeria & Ghana, servicing and maintaining high end printing equipment nationwide and creating value for our customers, entrepreneurs who invested in modern profitable businesses.

Over the years, SKYSAT has added multiple international brands to its product Portfolio, such as Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe Gmbh, KIP SAS France, Brother Inc. Japan, Ysoft, and many more. Today, SKYSAT plays a vital role in the print sector, installing and servicing multifunction printers and copiers, high end IT print & document solutions for corporate clients, large digital presses for the commercial print market, the government, the education sector and many more.

Starting from a head office in Ikeja Lagos, we have expanded with multiple branches in Victoria Island, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Accra and Kumasi in Ghana. Each location is a showroom, a service centre, a warehouse and a central command that services its own region. With a total staff strength of 150 highly trained staff & 4 call centres, SKYSAT is ready to serve its clients with all their printing needs across both Nigeria & Ghana.

For more information, please visit https://www.skysat-technologies.com follow Skysat Technologies on Facebook and LinkedIn, or email info@skysat-technologies.com

