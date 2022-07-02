RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has said that all tertiary institutions of the state will continue to run strike-free academic calendar in conformity with his administration policies.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

The governor gave the assurance on while addressing students at the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, shortly after inspecting several projects executed by the TETFund in the institution.

Recommended articles

“My administration is very much aware of the danger and damages strike actions have on education and development and has vowel not the allow such to impede on the future of our youths and the state.

“It’s the desire of my administration to ensure that students enter into any tertiary institution of their choices and graduate within the stipulated time frame without any delay whatsoever.

“This, we will try and do till the last day of this administration purposely to allow and encourage our youths from discovering their potential and contribute to growth and development of the state and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Bello expressed satisfaction with all the projects executed in the polytechnic and thanked the federal government for assisting state tertiary institutions in their infrastructural development.

The governor also commended the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Usman-Ogbo, for his outstanding performance as a committed and dogged administrator.

Earlier in his welcome address, Usman-Ogbo, told the governor that all the TETFund projects were executed by local contractors and devoid of any delay.

The rector said: “This feat wouldn’t have been in position without your (Bello’s) support and cooperation and so we are so grateful to you and your administration.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

Buhari thanks Mayor of Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

Buhari thanks Mayor of Lisbon for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

Osun poll: PDP will need 30 years to recover from defeat, Oyetola boasts

Osun poll: PDP will need 30 years to recover from defeat, Oyetola boasts

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs in diverse sectors

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

N600m Unilorin commercial poultry farm begins operations

Buhari welcomes berthing of first Ship at Lekki Deep Sea Port

Buhari welcomes berthing of first Ship at Lekki Deep Sea Port

INEC worries over low PVC registration in Katsina State

INEC worries over low PVC registration in Katsina State

Police invade suspected IPOB hideout in Ebonyi, kill one

Police invade suspected IPOB hideout in Ebonyi, kill one

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

2018 prophecies concern Obasanjo and Atiku

Academic qualifications: Arrest Tinubu within 48 hours, group tells IGP

Bola-Tinubu-