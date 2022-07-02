Kogi tertiary institutions won’t go on strike, Yahaya Bello vows

“My administration is very much aware of the danger and damages strike actions have on education and development and has vowel not the allow such to impede on the future of our youths and the state.

“It’s the desire of my administration to ensure that students enter into any tertiary institution of their choices and graduate within the stipulated time frame without any delay whatsoever.

“This, we will try and do till the last day of this administration purposely to allow and encourage our youths from discovering their potential and contribute to growth and development of the state and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Bello expressed satisfaction with all the projects executed in the polytechnic and thanked the federal government for assisting state tertiary institutions in their infrastructural development.

The governor also commended the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Usman-Ogbo, for his outstanding performance as a committed and dogged administrator.

Earlier in his welcome address, Usman-Ogbo, told the governor that all the TETFund projects were executed by local contractors and devoid of any delay.