Kogi Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims, recover AK-47 in forest operation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police also recovered one AK-47 from the daredevils during a mob up exercise in their den in Akpa Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Williams Oche-Aya, the Police Public Relations officer. He said the police also recovered one AK-47 from the daredevils during a mob up exercise in their den in Akpa Local Government Area of the state.

Ovye-Aya, who described the feat as encouraging, quoted the state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha as assuring his unwavering commitment to ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Kogi.

He explained that five victims were rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Adogo Division led by SP Yusuf Hantsi, in collaboration with the Local Vigilantes on Thursday.

“Investigations revealed that Five victims were earlier kidnapped at Aresuare Area of Ajaokuta Local Government by their abductors.

“They (victims) were kidnapped on May 17 while on transit along the Ajaokuta-Adogo road.

“The Operatives while on a rescue mission, combed the bush invaded the kidnapper's camp, and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“But due to the superior firepower of the team, the hoodlums abandoned their victims and fled. All the victims were rescued unhurt, ” he said.

The spokesman said that an AK-47 riffle was recovered following a tip-off that some armed hoodlums drove in an unregistered Golden colour Muzzle Camry went to the Ojode area, Ankpa, started shooting sporadically and shot dead one Iliyasu Abubakar, while one other sustained bullet wound on his right chest.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer of Ankpa, CSP Chikamnele Amaralam, swung into action mobilised his team to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in gun dual.

He said it was at that point that the hoodlums fled and abandoned one AK-47 rifle with breech No. 354951 and two live ammunition. Ovye-Aya advised the public to always endeavour to report any suspicious movement of criminals to security operatives for necessary action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

