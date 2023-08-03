Kogi ministerial nominee pays thank you visit to Yahaya Bello

Audu-Abubakar is among the additional 19 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

to a statement issued in Lokoja by Bello’s media aide, Onogwu Mohammed.

The nominee had, during the visit, expressed gratitude to Bello for his support and commitment to his ministerial nomination.

He commended the governor for his politics of inclusivity and forward-thinking approach to politics, and pledged his loyalty and cooperation in advancing the state and national development.

Audu-Abubakar, however, requested for the governor’s continued prayers and support to enable him to excel as a minister once he undergoes the screening process.

Receiving the nominee, Bello told him that his nomination as a minister-designate was due to his loyalty, patience and patriotism towards both the state and the nation.

The governor praised the nominee for displaying a remarkable quality inherited from his late father, Prince Abubakar Audu, when he accepted the outcome of the state’s APC governorship primary held in April and withdrew his case against the candidate, Usman Ododo, in the state’s best interest.

“That political understanding you displayed clearly indicates that you believed in the will of God regarding leadership.

“No doubt, the legacy of your father, a proponent of an indivisible Kogi State, is being seen in you, therefore I am confident that your role as minister will further strengthen your father’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s detribalised politicians.

“I hereby wish to assure you of my unwavering support and encouragement once you assume the ministerial position,” he said.

The governor emphasised that Audu-Abubakar’s nomination aligned with his politics of equity, fairness, and justice, which recognised and valued every individual in the state, regardless of tribe or religion.

Bello expressed certainty that the nominee’s impressive Curriculum Vitae and sound academic background would lead to success in any ministry he would be assigned to head.

Nevertheless, Audu-Abubakar has an impressive background as an executive director with Stanbic IBTC, holding an MBA from the University of Oxford.

